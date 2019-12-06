Rockets' James Harden: Walks to locker room
Harden went to the locker room during Thursday's game against the Raptors due to an undisclosed injury, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Harden took contact at the end of the third quarter and was slow to get up. After being helped to his feet by the medical staff, he slowly walked to the locker room for further evaluation. His return is up in the air at this point.
