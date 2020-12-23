Wednesday's season opener between the Rockets and Thunder has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After an investigation, the NBA ruled that the Rockets would not have enough players to field a team for Wednesday's game. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, three Rockets players returned positive or inconclusive tests, while four others are currently quarantined due to contact tracing. Harden, himself, was ruled unavailable by the league due to a violation of the NBA's health and safety protocols. At this time, it's unclear if Harden or the Rockets will be able to play Saturday's game against Portland.