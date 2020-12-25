Harden will be available for Saturday's game against Portland.

The superstar was ruled out of Wednesday's opener against the Thunder -- which was ultimately postponed -- due a violation of the league's health and safety protocols, but he's returned multiple negative COVID-19 tests and will be in the lineup for Saturday's contest. Harden's exploits during training camp were well-documented, and while he continues to seek a trade out of Houston, it appears as though he'll fill his usual role with the Rockets in the meantime. With several regulars -- including John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Gordon -- all unavailable Friday, Harden could be thrust into elevated minutes right away.