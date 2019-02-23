Rockets' James Harden: Will be game-time call
Harden (neck) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Harden played it safe and did not go through the Rockets' morning walkthrough. He'll presumably ramp up his activity level leading to tipoff, which is when we should get more word about his status. If Harden ends up sidelined, Chris Paul, Austin Rivers, Eric Gordon and Gerald Green would likely see more usage.
