Rockets' James Harden: Will be re-evaluated in one week
Harden has been diagnosed with a Grade 1-plus hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Harden has avoided any serious injury, but he'll still need to take a week off to rest and recover. The injury comes at a relatively good time for the Rockets, as Houston will be getting Chris Paul (suspension) back Friday and only play two games over the following seven days. The next chance for Harden to take the floor arrives Nov. 2 against the Nets. In the meantime, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green and Carmelo Anthony will likely be asked to take on extra scoring responsibilities.
