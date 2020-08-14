Coach Mike D'Antoni intimated that Harden and the the Rockets' other regulars will only play "about a half" of Friday's game against the 76ers, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Unsurprisingly, D'Antoni is looking to keep his key players fresh for the postseason. With Harden and others seeing limited action Friday, Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier and other deep bench players should be in line for extended opportunities.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Named to All-Bubble First Team•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-double in season finale•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Not on injury report•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 32 to go with full line•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Explodes for 39 points•