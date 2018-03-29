Rockets' James Harden: Will play Friday vs. Suns

Harden will be back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Suns, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Harden received the night off for rest on Tuesday, but is slated to rejoin the lineup Friday as expected. Look for him to slot back into the starting lineup alongside Chris Paul in the backcourt, which should send Eric Gordon back to a bench role. Considering he wasn't dealing with any sort of injury, look for Harden to take on a full workload, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable firing him up in lineups as usual.