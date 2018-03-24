Rockets' James Harden: Will play Saturday vs. Pels
Harden (ankle) will play Saturday against the Pelicans, Pelicans reporter Jim Eichenhofer reports.
Harden carried a probable designation into the night, but the Rockets never addressed the ankle injury, so it appears to be a complete non-issue. Look for Harden, who won't be limited, to try to bounce back from one of his worst showings of the season Thursday against Detroit.
