Rockets' James Harden: Will play Saturday
Harden will not be at practice Friday due to personal reason but will play Saturday at New Orleans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
A day after dropping 45 points on the Celtics, Harden will not attend team practice Friday because of personal reasons but his status will not be in jeopardy for Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans, per reports. Averaging 39.2 points over his last nine outings, Harden will look to continue his scorching offensive attack against a weak Pelicans defense that is ranked fourth-worst in total points allowed in the NBA.
