Rockets' James Harden: Will play vs. Dallas
Harden (shoulder) has been cleared to play and will start Monday against the Mavericks.
Harden was listed as probable due to a left shoulder strain, but he won't miss any time because of it. Expect the 29-year-old to handle his usual workload of minutes as he works to build on his 38.9 ppg average over his previous seven contests.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Goes 30 for 30•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Tending to shoulder issue•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Extends streak in defeat•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Stellar production continues in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Keeps cooking in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Another prolific haul in win•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...