Rockets' James Harden: Will play vs. Dallas

Harden (shoulder) has been cleared to play and will start Monday against the Mavericks.

Harden was listed as probable due to a left shoulder strain, but he won't miss any time because of it. Expect the 29-year-old to handle his usual workload of minutes as he works to build on his 38.9 ppg average over his previous seven contests.

