Rockets' James Harden: Will play Wednesday
Harden (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against Portland, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Harden will make his return from a two-game absence due to left a thigh bruise. So far this season, he's been nearly unstoppable and carries season-long averages of 36.1 points, 7.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 threes and 1.6 steals in 37.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...