Rockets' James Harden: Will play Wednesday

Harden (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against Portland, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Harden will make his return from a two-game absence due to left a thigh bruise. So far this season, he's been nearly unstoppable and carries season-long averages of 36.1 points, 7.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 threes and 1.6 steals in 37.0 minutes per game.