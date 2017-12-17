Rockets' James Harden: Will try to play Saturday
Harden (knee) will play Saturday against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harden knocked knees with a Spurs player during Friday's game, but the star won't be forced to miss any action after getting through pregame warmups with no issues Saturday. Coach Mike D'Antoni noted his knee was structurally sound, so Harden will likely see as many minutes as he's comfortable with. He finished Friday's contest with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes.
