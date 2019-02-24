Rockets' James Harden: Won't play Saturday

Harden (neck) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

A cervical strain and an illness will prevent the MVP candidate from playing over the weekend, with the situation marking Harden's fourth absence of the year and his first since Nov. 2. In his absence, Chris Paul is expected to take on more ballhandling duties, while Austin Rivers, Eric Gordon and Gerald Green could all see more run.

