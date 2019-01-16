The Rockets plan to sign Nunnally to a 10-day contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Per Charania, the Rockets are hopeful that Nunnally will be able to arrive in Houston later Wednesday and suit up in the team's game against the Nets, which tips off at 8 p.m. EST. After making a name for himself in Europe over the past few years, Nunnally returned to overseas to sign with the Timberwolves in August, but he struggled to crack since-fired coach Tom Thibodeau's tight rotation. Nunnally averaged just 4.9 minutes per game in his 13 appearances, but the outside-shooting specialist could have a clearer path to playing time in Houston after the Rockets failed to agree to a long-term deal with Danuel House, who has since been sent back to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers.