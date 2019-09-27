Rockets' Jaron Blossomgame: Signs with Houston
Blossomgame signed a contract with the Rockets on Friday.
The former Clemson standout will have a tough time making the Rockets' final 15-man roster after training camp concludes. A more realistic outcome is that he lands a deal with team's G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
