Rockets' Jaron Blossomgame: Waived by Houston
Blossomgame was waived by the Rockets on Thursday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Blossomgame appeared in three preseason games for the Rockets, tallying 14 points, 23 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 29 minutes.
