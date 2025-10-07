Davison recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one turnover across 22 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason win over Atlanta.

Davison, who was the 2024-25 G League MVP, has been earning rave reviews in training camp. The Rockets signed him to a two-way contract, but due to Fred VanVleet's (knee) injury, Davison could find himself in the mix for backup point guard minutes if he can build on this momentum.