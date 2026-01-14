Davison racked up nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 win over the Bulls.

Davison was thrust into the rotation, logging a season-high 25 minutes after failing to see the floor during the previous five games. This was likely a simple case of being in the right place at the right time, with head coach Ime Udoka leaving him out there down the stretch. It is a situation to monitor, but managers shouldn't overreact based on one outlier performance.