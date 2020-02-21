Rockets' Jeff Green: Available for Thursday's contest
Green will make his Rockets debut Thursday against the Warriors, Craig Ackerman of the Rockets' radio network reports.
Green signed a 10-day contract with Houston during the All-Star break and will add some size to a Rockets roster that is currently embracing playing without a true center. The veteran has shot 33.3-percent from long range over the course of his career and should be a welcome addition to the league's most prolific three-point shooting team.
