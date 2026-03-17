Rockets' Jeff Green: Back outside of rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Rockets' 100-92 loss to the Lakers.
Green had received playing time in each of the Rockets' previous four games, but even though Alperen Sengun (back) remained out Monday, the former was unable to crack head coach Ime Udoka's rotation. Sengun is listed available for Wednesday's rematch with the Lakers, so Green's brief window to claim a spot on the second unit appears to have closed.
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