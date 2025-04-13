Green won't start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Houston resting its regular starters, Green drew a spot start Friday and posted six points, five assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes. However, even with the No. 2 seed locked up, the Rockets will play the starters their usual minutes against the Nuggets, who'd secure the No. 4 seed with a win Sunday.
