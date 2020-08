Green will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers, Ben DuBose of The Rockets Wire reports.

With Eric Gordon joining the starting five and Ben McLemore sliding up to small forward while Russell Westbrook (rest) sits, Green will revert back to his usual bench role. In the bubble, the veteran is averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.0 minutes.