Green had 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Jazz.

Green has been in and out of the Rockets' rotation this season, but he played a more prominent role Saturday due to the absences of Tari Eason (lower leg), Jae'Sean Tate (back) and Steven Adams (ankle). Green took advantage of the opportunity by connecting on a season-high four three-pointers and finished as Houston's leading bench scorer. The veteran forward's playing time will hinge on the availability of others, so the Rockets' injury report will be worth monitoring heading into Tuesday's game against the Bucks.