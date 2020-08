Green ended with 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Thunder.

Green played a ton of minutes during the loss, supplanting Robert Covington in the closing lineup. Green has been a steady source of offense for the Rockets thus far. We have seen this before from the veteran and while you should be riding him while he is hot, there is certainly scope for him to cool off in a hurry.