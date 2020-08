Green scored 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes during Friday's 134-96 loss to the 76ers.

The veteran forward continues to supply steady secondary scoring for Houston. Over his last six games in the Orlando bubble, Green averaged 16.2 points, 3.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.7 threes in 27.2 minutes, numbers he should be able to match in the playoffs while Russell Westbrook (quad) remains sidelined.