Rockets' Jeff Green: Expected to sign with Rockets
Green will likely sign with the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green is expected to join Houston in the coming days after being waived by the Jazz back in December. Across 30 games this season, Green is averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...