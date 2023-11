Green totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three blocks over eight minutes during Friday's 105-86 win over the Nuggets.

Green played just eight minutes off the bench Friday, the fewest he has played in almost three weeks. Although his days of being a fantasy contributor are well behind him, he does provide this young Rockets team with a savvy veteran presence. He should remain in the rotation ROS but is unlikely to hold any value outside of the deepest of leagues.