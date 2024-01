Head coach Ime Udoka said Green (calf) participated in Tuesday's practice and is expected to suit up Wednesday versus Portland, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Green missed Sunday's 116-107 loss to the Celtics with a sore left calf, but his return to practice two days later bodes well for his chances of avoiding further missed time. If available Wednesday, Green would likely slot back in as the primary backup to starting center Alperen Sengun.