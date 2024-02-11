Green notched 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to Atlanta.

Green moved into the starting lineup, replacing Alperen Sengun who was ruled out due to a back concern. The 19 points marked a season-high for Green, who has now scored double-digits in two consecutive games. He can be considered for streaming purposes if Sengun is forced to miss more time. However, as soon as Sengun is cleared to return, Green will likely return to a 15-minute role off the bench.