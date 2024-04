Green finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Friday's 119-104 loss to the Heat.

After being inserted into the starting lineup Friday, Green recorded his most points since March 23. Across his six starts this season, the veteran forward has put up three double-digit scoring outings and has posted 48.6/37.5/57.1 shooting splits.