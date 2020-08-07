Green produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Thursday's 113-97 win over the Lakers.

Green provides support for Houston's small-ball backcourt and at least in Orlando, his minutes have been plentiful. He's averaging just over 24 minutes per game in the bubble, which is a full five minutes more than his seasonal average.