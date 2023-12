Green logged 16 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and one assist over 17 minutes during Sunday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

The Rockets ran a tight nine-man rotation Sunday in the absence of Amen Thompson (illness). Green has given the Rockets some quality end-of-bench minutes, posting averages of 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 17.7 minutes through six December games.