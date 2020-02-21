Green logged 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), for rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 win over the Warriors.

The Rockets represent Green's ninth team in his 12-year career, but the journeyman may be just what the doctor ordered in Houston. The newly-signed 6-9 forward can play a reserve role and shore up the undersized frontcourt employed by Houston moving forward. The big surprise in Green's debut was a much-improved three-point stroke. He helped stretch the floor with four threes in five attempts.