Green registered 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 120-105 loss to the Clippers.

Green has scored in double digits in three of his seven games with the Rockets so far, and he seems to be settling nicely as an option off the bench for head coach Mike D'Antoni. His scoring figures might be a bit inconsistent on a nightly basis, but he has enough talent to light up the scoreboard any time he steps on the hardwood. He'd need to do it on a consistent basis to gain more fantasy value, though.