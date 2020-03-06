Rockets' Jeff Green: Scores 17 off bench
Green registered 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 120-105 loss to the Clippers.
Green has scored in double digits in three of his seven games with the Rockets so far, and he seems to be settling nicely as an option off the bench for head coach Mike D'Antoni. His scoring figures might be a bit inconsistent on a nightly basis, but he has enough talent to light up the scoreboard any time he steps on the hardwood. He'd need to do it on a consistent basis to gain more fantasy value, though.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...