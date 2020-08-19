Green compiled 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 Game 1 win over the Thunder.

Green was extremely efficient offensively while stuffing the stat sheet across every category except blocks. He is holding down the fort as a small-ball center for long stretches and put forth one of his finest performances in recent memory in this one. Moreover, Green was one of five Rockets who earned at least 30 minutes in Game 1, so it's clear coach Mike D'Antoni is willing to play his backups big minutes on nights when the reserves are rolling.