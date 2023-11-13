Green supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 victory over the Nuggets.

Green played a season-high 26 minutes off the bench Sunday and responded with an efficient performance from the floor. Although his scoring output was encouraging against the Nuggets, he's scored in double figures just twice this season and doesn't have enough upside on the boards to make him much more than a streaming fantasy option at this point.