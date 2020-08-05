Green totaled 22 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to Portland.

Green scored seven points in 60 seconds to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but it would ultimately be for naught as the Rockets would go on to lose. The 33-year-old led the team in three-pointers on the evening and just one point shy of tying James Harden for the highest scorer. The Georgetown product will look to keep that momentum Thursday against the Lakers.