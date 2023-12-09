Green amassed five points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 114-106 victory over the Nuggets.

Green was back in the lineup after missing the previous game due to personal reasons, playing a season-high 27 minutes. Although he didn't do much from a production standpoint, his in-depth knowledge of the Nuggets may have played a part in his expanded role. Given he is outside the top 300 in standard leagues this season, there is no reason to think this turns into anything tangible.