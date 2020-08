Green will start Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet Southwest reports.

With Danuel House (toe) out, Green will move into the lineup for his first start in a Rockets uniform. The journeyman has played well through his first five bubble games, averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 23.8 minutes. Over a three-game stretch against Milwaukee, Portland and the Lakers from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6, Green drained 11 three-pointers.