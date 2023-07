Green signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Rockets on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Green was a reliable bench option for the Nuggets in their title-winning campaign and should fill the same role with the Rockets, adding some much-needed depth on the frontcourt. Green averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during the 2022-23 regular season.