Green will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Portland, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green is getting the spot-start with Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) watching from the sidelines, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun. Amen Thompson and Cam Whitemore will return to the second unit, but they should still factor prominently in the roation with Smith out. Green might be worth a dice roll in daily leagues with the starter designation and a favorable matchup versus Portland.