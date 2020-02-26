Green and the Rockets agreed to a contract Tuesday that will keep him in Houston for the remainder of the season, Jordan Schultz of ESPN.com reports.

Green's 10-day deal wasn't set to expire until after Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, but Houston apparently won't waste any time keeping the veteran in the fold for the rest of 2019-20. Since joining the team over the All-Star break, Green has quickly captured a meaningful role off the bench. In his first three games with Houston, Green is averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 17.7 minutes.