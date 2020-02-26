Rockets' Jeff Green: Staying in Houston rest of season
Green and the Rockets agreed to a contract Tuesday that will keep him in Houston for the remainder of the season, Jordan Schultz of ESPN.com reports.
Green's 10-day deal wasn't set to expire until after Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, but Houston apparently won't waste any time keeping the veteran in the fold for the rest of 2019-20. Since joining the team over the All-Star break, Green has quickly captured a meaningful role off the bench. In his first three games with Houston, Green is averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 17.7 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...