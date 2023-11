Green finished with nine points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 win over the Hornets.

Although Green had limited playing time Wednesday, he was efficient from the floor and flirted with a double-digit scoring total. Over the first four games of the year, he's averaged 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.