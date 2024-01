Green (calf) is out Sunday against Boston.

Green is dealing with left calf soreness. The 37-year-old will miss just his second game of the season and first since Dec. 6. Green has averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game across his last five appearances, and that vacated role will likely be assumed by a combination of Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate on Sunday.