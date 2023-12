The Rockets recalled Samuels from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Samuels has been a consistent threat to post double-doubles for the G League club recently, but he'll now rejoin the parent club. He's averaging just 5.8 minutes per game over five appearances with Houston this year, so he's unlikely to see excessive playing time in the NBA.