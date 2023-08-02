Samuels agreed to a two-way contract with the Rockets on Wednesday, Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic report.

A second-year pro out of Villanova, Samuels earned the two-way slot after he joined the Rockets for the Las Vegas Summer League and averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per contest. Assuming he remains on a two-way deal heading into the regular season, Samuels should get the opportunity to make his NBA debut at some point in 2023-24 after he played exclusively in the G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants last season. However, the 6-foot-7 forward is still projected to see the majority of his playing time in the G League with the Rockets' affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, during the upcoming campaign.