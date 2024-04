The Rockets recalled Samuels from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Samuels and the Vipers wrapped up the G League playoffs Tuesday, so the forward will rejoin the Rockets as the NBA regular season draws to a close. Over 11 appearances with Houston this year, Samuels has averaged 1.6 points in 4.8 minutes per game.