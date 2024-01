Houston recalled Samuels from the G League's Rio Grande Vipers on Sunday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Houston is bringing up Samuels and fellow two-way player Nate Hinton from the G League ahead of Sunday's game against the Celtics. Even if Samuels is active for the contest, he won't be a lock to crack head coach Ime Udoka's rotation.