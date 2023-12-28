Landale supplied five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 129-113 loss to the Suns.

Landale was back in the rotation after missing the previous two games, logging 12 minutes in the loss. Jabari Smith suffered an ankle injury after only 22 minutes, meaning Landale stepped in as the backup center. If Smith misses more time, Landale could feature a little more over the next few games. He won't play enough to be considered in standard leagues but should at least touch the floor most nights.