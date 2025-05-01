Landale (knee) finished with two points (1-2 FG) in five minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Rockets' 131-116 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series.

Landale missed the Rockets' first three games of the playoffs due to a right knee contusion, but he was cleared ahead of Game 4. He went unused in a 109-106 loss Monday, but he received some playing time along with Houston's other deep reserves in the blowout win. Considering that Landale didn't check into the game until the Rockets were up 29 points with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter, he's unlikely to be included in the rotation in Game 6 on Friday if that contest proves to be more competitive.